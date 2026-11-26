LONDON, Nov 26 : Crude oil prices fell on Thursday following the previous session's sharp rise, as supply concerns lingered after Yemen's Houthis said they hit ​Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery and Iran said mines struck ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures were down 82 cents, or 0.87 per cent, at $93.79 a barrel at 0939 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 35 cents, or 0.42 per cent, to $83.33 a barrel.

There will be no settlement for WTI on Thursday because of the US Thanksgiving holiday.

"The perceived supply surplus in the coming months and quarters and sticky inflation, which forces central banks to raise rates, resulting in a stronger dollar, will possibly set a ceiling on any attempt to push prices significantly higher," said PVM Oil Associates analyst Tamas Varga.

"The new trading range, it appears, is around $88-$97, basis Brent."

Brent settled up 3.5 per cent in the previous session, while WTI climbed 2 per cent after Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said they had attacked ​Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura oil refinery ‌and Riyadh's financial district.

The refinery, Saudi ​Arabia's largest, is part ​of a complex that also serves as a major export terminal for Saudi crude, and analysts expect the latest reported Houthi attacks to increase oil's geopolitical risk premium. The Saudi government and state oil firm Aramco did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

At the same time, shipping has been disrupted through the key Strait of Hormuz, where oil supply had been recovering to near pre-war levels.

An oil tanker hit a naval mine and caught fire in a "restricted zone" in the strait on Wednesday, the semi-official Fars news agency cited the Iranian Army as saying in a statement.

That report came after state media said two oil tankers struck mines and exploded in the strait on Wednesday.

"The broadening of the Middle East conflict threatens to halt the recovery in oil flows in recent weeks," said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes. "Persian Gulf crude exports rose last week but remain on a declining trend."

OPEC+ ministers will hold meetings on November 29 to decide their 2027 output policy.

They face the challenge of balancing output with the United Arab Emirates no longer in the group, and with Iraq and Kazakhstan pressing OPEC+ to raise its estimate of their oil production capacity.

In the US, crude stocks rose by 1.1 million barrels to 418.9 million barrels in the week ended November 20, the Energy Information Administration said, also supporting prices as analysts had expected a 1.5 million-barrel rise.

In Asia, Thailand's Bangchak Corp said it had shut all production units at its Phra Khanong oil refinery in Bangkok following a fire.