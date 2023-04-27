Oil prices find some support after heavy losses on US recession fears

SINGAPORE :Oil prices rose slightly on Thursday, finding some support after heavy losses in the previous two sessions that were driven by fears of a U.S. recession and an increase in Russian oil exports which dulled the impact of OPEC production cuts.

Brent crude was trading at $77.94 a barrel, up 25 cents, or 0.3 per cent as of 0252 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude added 12 cents or 0.2 per cent to trade at $74.42.

Oil prices dropped almost 4 per cent on Wednesday, extending sharp losses in the previous session with recession fears overshadowing a bigger-than-expected fall in U.S. crude inventories.

As of Wednesday's close, Brent is down 4.9 per cent for the week while WTI has lost 4.6 per cent.

"Crude prices remain heavy following the plunge below the $80 level as too much demand destruction hit the US economic outlook," said Edward Moya, an analyst at OANDA, adding that the OPEC was right to cut output earlier this month.

"Oil is trying to find a floor and the only thing that could provide some support is technical buying," Moya said.

New orders for key U.S.-manufactured capital goods fell more than expected in March and shipments declined, indicating that depressed business spending on equipment likely pulled back economic growth in the first quarter.

OPEC's share of India's oil imports fell at the fastest pace in 2022/23 to its lowest in at least 22 years as intake of cheaper Russian oil surged, while China is also ramping up buying of Russia's Urals oil.

Oil loading from Russia's western ports in April will be the highest since 2019, above 2.4 million barrels per day, despite Moscow's pledge to cut output.

(Additional reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Edwina Gibbs)