Stocks mostly fall as US-Iran peace talks stall and oil prices rise

Surging energy prices have roiled economies worldwide, though equity markets have largely recovered from losses sparked by the US and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.



Solid first-quarter corporate earnings this week and resilient AI enthusiasm have supported stocks, but analysts say a prolonged Middle East war could quickly rattle confidence.



Business activity in the eurozone contracted for the first time in 16 months in April, as the war in the Middle East drove energy prices up and disrupted global supply chains, according to the closely-watched Flash Eurozone purchasing managers' index (PMI) published by S&P Global.



"The eurozone is facing deepening economic woes from the war in the Middle East, presenting a major headache for policymakers," said S&P chief business economist Chris Williamson.



"The conflict has pushed the economy into decline in April, while driving inflation sharply higher."



But the CAC 40 managed to push higher thanks largely to cosmetics heavyweight L'Oreal, whose stock surged after it reported a 3.6 per cent rise in sales, boosted by growth in professional and dermatological products.



Meta plans to cut a tenth of its workforce, or about 8,000 employees and leave thousands of other positions unfilled next month, a source told AFP. Shares fell 2.3 per cent.



The latest batch of US earnings drew a mixed response from markets. Tesla fell 3.6 per cent and Lockheed Martin dropped 4.7 per cent, while American Airlines jumped 2.4 per cent.



In Asia, Seoul also bucked the downward trend to reach a record high on a fresh rally in the tech sector, which has been the backbone of a surge in the Kospi index this year.