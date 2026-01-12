Oil prices hold near five-week high as investors assess impact of events in Iran and Venezuelan

NEW YORK, Jan 12 : Oil prices held near a five-week high on Monday as concerns Iran may reduce exports during a crackdown on the biggest anti-government demonstrations in years offset expectations supplies could rise from Venezuela, another OPEC member under sanctions.

Brent futures rose 8 cents, or 0.1 per cent to $63.42 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 13 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $58.99.

On Friday, both crude benchmarks closed at their highest levels since December 5 on worries that Iran, one of the biggest oil producers in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, could reduce exports.

Iran said on Monday it is keeping communications open with the U.S. as President Donald Trump weighed responses to a deadly crackdown on nationwide protests, which pose one of the stiffest challenges to clerical rule since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Trump is expected to meet senior advisers on Tuesday to discuss options for Iran, a U.S. official told Reuters.

VENEZUELA SET TO RESUME OIL EXPORTS SOON

Venezuela is expected to resume oil exports soon following the ouster of President Nicolas Maduro, as Trump said last week the government in Caracas is set to hand over as much as 50 million barrels of oil subject to Western sanctions to the U.S.

That has set off a race among oil companies to find tankers and prepare operations to ship the crude safely, four sources familiar with the operations said.

In a White House meeting on Friday, multinational commodities firm Trafigura said its first vessel should load in the next week.

RISK OF SUPPLY DISRUPTION ELSEWHERE

Investors are also watching the risk of disruptions in supply from Russia, as Ukraine's attacks have targeted its energy facilities, and the prospects of tougher U.S. sanctions on Moscow's energy.

In Azerbaijan oil exports dropped to 23.1 million tonnes in 2025 from 24.4 million tonnes in 2024, the energy ministry said on Monday.

Russia and Azerbaijan are both members of OPEC+, which includes OPEC and allied producers.

In Norway, the government said on Monday it will present a policy document to parliament next year on the future of the oil and gas industry, including companies' access to exploration acreage.

"The oil and gas industry is crucially important for Norway, and should be developed, not phased out," Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said in a speech.

U.S. bank Goldman Sachs said in a note that oil prices are likely to drift lower this year as new supply becomes available and creates a market surplus, although geopolitical risks tied to Russia, Venezuela and Iran will continue to drive volatility.

US INTEREST RATES

In the U.S., the Trump administration renewed its attacks on the Federal Reserve, adding to concerns in the markets about the central bank's independence.

The administration threatened to indict Fed Chair Jerome Powell over his Congressional testimony on a renovation project, which he called a "pretext" to gain more influence over interest rates that Trump, since he took office a year ago, has pressed Powell to cut sharply.

Lower interest rates could boost economic growth and oil demand by reducing consumer costs, which is politically popular, but could also make it harder for the central bank to respond to a possible future rise in inflation.

Central banks raise and lower interest rates to keep inflation in check.