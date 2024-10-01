Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Oil prices jump 3% on reports Iran is preparing missile attack on Israel
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Oil prices jump 3% on reports Iran is preparing missile attack on Israel

Oil prices jump 3% on reports Iran is preparing missile attack on Israel

An oil pump is seen in Lagunillas, Ciudad Ojeda, in the state of Zulia, Venezuela, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia/File Photo

01 Oct 2024 10:09PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Oil prices turned positive on Tuesday, jumping about 3 per cent, following reports Iran was preparing to launch a missile attack on Israel.

Brent futures were up $2.04, or 2.9 per cent, to $73.74 a barrel by 9:58 a.m. EDT (1358 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $2.11, or 3.1 per cent, to $70.28.

The U.S. said it has indications that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel, according to a senior White House official.

The U.S. is actively supporting preparations to defend Israel against such a threat, and a direct military attack on Israel by Iran would carry severe consequences for Tehran, the official said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement