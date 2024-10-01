Oil prices jump 3% on reports Iran is preparing missile attack on Israel

:Oil prices turned positive on Tuesday, jumping about 3 per cent, following reports Iran was preparing to launch a missile attack on Israel.

Brent futures were up $2.04, or 2.9 per cent, to $73.74 a barrel by 9:58 a.m. EDT (1358 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $2.11, or 3.1 per cent, to $70.28.

The U.S. said it has indications that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel, according to a senior White House official.

The U.S. is actively supporting preparations to defend Israel against such a threat, and a direct military attack on Israel by Iran would carry severe consequences for Tehran, the official said.