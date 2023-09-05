Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Oil prices mixed on receding support from China's steps to revive economy
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Oil prices mixed on receding support from China's steps to revive economy

Oil prices mixed on receding support from China's steps to revive economy

FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate at sunset in an oil field in Midland, Texas U.S. August 22, 2018. Picture taken August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

05 Sep 2023 08:49AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Oil prices were mixed on Tuesday as support from China's measures to shore up its economy vanished, offsetting expectations of an extension in supply cuts by two leading OPEC+ members Saudi Arabia and Russia

Brent crude futures for November fell 10 cents, or 0.11 per cent, to $88.90 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) October futures rose 33 cents, or 0.39 per cent, to $85.88 at 0029 GMT.

Saudi Arabia is widely expected to extend voluntary oil cuts into October and Russia will unveil a new OPEC+ supply cut deal this week, according to its deputy prime minister.

"Data released last week showed that increasing exports from Iran and Nigeria are being offset by falls in Saudi Arabian output," ANZ Research said in a note, adding that news from Russia also helped ease concerns of increasing supply elsewhere.

On the downside, markets have overall priced in China's recent measures to boost the country's faltering economy, offsetting support from the expected oil supply cuts.

In Japan, the world's third biggest economy, household spending in July fell 5.0 per cent from a year earlier, deeper than a forecast decline of 2.5 per cent and continuing into a fifth month of falls.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.