Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Oil prices open lower on dollar strength, profit-taking
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Oil prices open lower on dollar strength, profit-taking

Oil prices open lower on dollar strength, profit-taking

An aerial view shows an oil factory of Idemitsu Kosan Co. in Ichihara, east of Tokyo, Japan November 12, 2021, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

20 Jul 2023 08:49AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Oil prices slipped in early Asian trade on Thursday, extending the previous session's losses, as the dollar strengthened and on profit-taking after U.S. crude oil stocks fell less than expected.

Brent futures dipped 14 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $79.32 a barrel by 0001 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 15 cents to $75.20 a barrel.

Strength in the U.S. dollar index weighed on prices. The dollar bounced on Wednesday after sentiment was boosted by inflation in the United Kingdom falling more than expected in June to its slowest pace in more than a year at 7.9 per cent.

A stronger greenback makes crude more expensive for investors holding other currencies.

Also weighing on sentiment, U.S. crude inventories fell by 708,000 barrels in the last week to 457.4 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a drop of 2.4 million barrels, Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday.

On the demand side, the market is waiting to see what steps China takes to boost growth after its top economic planner pledged on Tuesday to roll out policies to "restore and expand" consumption in the world's second-largest economy.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.