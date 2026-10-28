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Oil prices rise after attack on Saudi Arabian refinery reignites supply concerns
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Oil prices rise after attack on Saudi Arabian refinery reignites supply concerns

Oil prices rise after attack on Saudi Arabian refinery reignites supply concerns

A drone view shows fuel vessels docked at the Baniyas oil terminal in Baniyas, Syria, October 12, 2026. REUTERS/Karam al-Masri

28 Oct 2026 09:50AM (Updated: 28 Oct 2026 10:14AM)
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BEIJING, Oct 28 : Oil prices rose on Wednesday after an attack on a refinery in Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest crude exporter, renewed concerns around the risks to supply in the Middle East stemming from the conflict with Iran and its proxies.

Brent crude futures rose $1.48, or 1.3 per cent, to $115.36 a barrel as of 0140 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.22 or 1.22 per cent to $101.12.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Tuesday they had hit Saudi Arabia's biggest oil refinery with a missile, intensifying their strikes against the world's second-largest crude producer. Saudi authorities did not immediately confirm the strike on the 550,000 barrel per day facility.

Prices were swinging back after dropping nearly $2 on Tuesday as talks in the Middle East helped ease supply worries.

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That was despite data expected to show a rise in crude inventories in the US. Crude oil stockpiles rose by about 15,000 barrels in the week ended October 23, according to a poll of eight analysts by Reuters.

The OPEC+ oil-producing countries are expected to keep their December oil output targets steady on Sunday, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, in line with market expectations. Production in most of the seven core OPEC+ members — Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Algeria, Kazakhstan and Oman — is below their output targets.

Crude oil exports from Russia's Baltic and Black Sea ports could fall next month as domestic refiners increase diesel output following a deal with Washington this month, traders said.

Source: Reuters
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