NEW YORK, Nov 25 : Crude oil prices rallied on Wednesday after Yemen's Houthis said they had attacked ​Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery, raising concerns about unexpected Middle East supply disruptions that could cut against expectations for a coming global surplus.

Brent crude futures settled $3.21, or 3.5 per cent, higher at $94.61 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed $1.63, or 2 per cent, to $83.68. Both benchmarks gained more than 2 per cent on Tuesday.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Wednesday that they had attacked ​Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura oil refinery ‌and Riyadh's financial district. The refinery, Saudi ​Arabia's largest, is part ​of a complex that also serves as a major export terminal for Saudi crude.

The Houthi statement triggered Wednesday's price rally, said PVM oil analyst Tamas Varga, citing a rising geopolitical risk premium. Traders were also likely covering short positions ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday, Varga said.

Investors are nervous about the geopolitical tension going into the weekend, said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.

US CRUDE STOCKS RISE LESS THAN ANTICIPATED

US crude stocks rose by 1.1 million barrels to 418.9 million barrels in the week ended November 20, the Energy Information Administration said. Analysts in a Reuters poll expected a 1.5 million-barrel rise. [EIA/S]

The inventory report pushed prices higher as the market was expecting a bigger inventory build, Flynn said.

The uncertainty surrounding OPEC+ ahead of its November 29 meeting, where they will decide on their 2027 output policy, has held prices in check. The United Arab Emirates is no longer restricted by OPEC+ policies, and Iraq is looking to boost its oil capacity, said Zhenqiang Seto, an oil research specialist at LSEG.

OPEC+ ministers will hold a series of meetings on November 29.

"Since the release of an IEA report this month, perceptions of a global supply glut have kept prices in check," said Tsuyoshi Ueno, senior economist at NLI Research Institute. Attention is also focused on how next year's production quotas will be determined at the OPEC+ meeting, Ueno added.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said OPEC+ is set to complete a review of member production capacities by year-end.

Iraq and Kazakhstan were pressing OPEC+ to raise its estimate of their oil production capacity, said four people familiar with the matter, heightening tensions over a review that will help determine how much members can pump next year.

Libya's Sharara oil pipeline reopened, ending a brief halt after what the National Oil Corporation described as an unlawful group closed a valve.

In the Strait of Hormuz, a container ship was targeted and came to a stop on Tuesday while sailing an "unauthorised" route near the strait, Iran's Revolutionary Guards told state media.