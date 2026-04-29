Oil prices rise with eyes on UAE, AI concerns weigh on stocks

NEW YORK, April 28 : Stocks fell and oil prices rose on Tuesday as investors assessed the stalemate in the Iran conflict and news the United Arab Emirates was cutting ties with OPEC, while concerns the AI boom was losing momentum weighed on equity markets.

U.S. bond prices also slid, with yields up on concern over the effect of high energy prices on inflation.

U.S. President Donald Trump is unhappy with the latest Iranian proposal ​on resolving the two-month war, a U.S. official said, dampening hopes for resolution of a conflict that has disrupted energy supplies, fuelled inflation, and killed ‌thousands. The two-month-long conflict is at an impasse and energy and other supplies are still failing to cross through the critical Strait of Hormuz.

The UAE said on Tuesday it was quitting OPEC and OPEC+, dealing a blow to the oil exporting groups and their de facto leader Saudi Arabia, at a time when the Middle East conflict has caused a historic energy shock. Oil prices briefly pared gains on the news, but Brent was last hovering near a three-week high while WTI broke through $100 per barrel for the first time since April 13.

"The UAE leaving shows how tough it can be to keep a cartel together during tough times," said Brian Jacobsen, chief economic strategist at Annex Wealth Management. "The UAE is OPEC’s third largest producer and the quota it has is well below its capacity."

He said even if the immediate reaction was muted, "longer-term it gives OPEC a lot less sway over the markets."

U.S. crude was up 3.57 per cent at $99.76 a barrel and Brent rose to $111.03 per barrel, up 2.59 per cent on the day.

EARNINGS SEASON AND AI IN FOCUS

The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite fell more than 1 per cent as investors questioned whether the so-far-unstoppable artificial intelligence boom can continue to deliver meaningful returns for investors. The Wall Street Journal reported that AI heavyweight OpenAI had missed internal targets for weekly users and revenue, raising concerns over the ChatGPT parent's ability to support its massive spending on data centers.

"That's putting pressure on the Nasdaq and on the S&P because tech and communication services make up about 40 per cent of the benchmark," said Art Hogan, chief ​market strategist at B. Riley Wealth.

"If OpenAI is seeing some degradation, that will shuffle the deck a bit in terms of what the leadership looks like."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.19 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 49,138.60, the S&P 500 fell 50.97 points, or 0.71 per cent, to 7,122.94 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 302.74 points, or 1.22 per cent, to 24,584.36.

Tech stocks related to OpenAI, such as Oracle and CoreWeave, fell over 4 per cent each.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 8.04 points, or 0.75 per cent, to 1,066.96.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.57 per cent, the emerging market stocks gauge was down 0.88 per cent at 1,615.58 and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed lower by 0.78 per cent. Japan's Nikkei index fell 1 per cent after hitting a record high on Monday.

Investors are also focusing this week on earnings from U.S. tech giants Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms and Apple that will further test the AI-driven rally.

Higher oil prices continued to weigh on inflation expectations. The 2-year Treasury note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations for the Federal Reserve, rose 3.9 basis points to 3.844 per cent, from 3.805 per cent late on Monday.

The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes rose 3 basis points to 4.366 per cent, from 4.336 per cent late on Monday, while the 30-year bond yield rose 2.2 basis points to 4.9636 per cent from 4.942 per cent.

Elsewhere, the dollar index - which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro - climbed 0.4 per cent. The British pound fell 0.5 per cent against the dollar and the euro dipped 0.35 per cent.

The dollar has been one of the few safe-haven assets during the Iran conflict, although it has given up many of its March gains in the last few weeks.

"The twists and turns of U.S.-Iran peace negotiations continue to buffet markets," Nick Rees, head of macro research at Monex Europe, said, adding doubts over the progress of peace talks had pushed the dollar higher.

BANK OF JAPAN SPLIT ON RATES

The BOJ left short-term rates unchanged on Tuesday at 0.75 per cent, in the first of several central bank meetings this week that could provide evidence of the conflict's economic impact.

The yen initially strengthened on the view that a rate hike was now in play, but was last around 0.2 per cent lower at 159.74 per dollar. A breach beyond the 160-per-dollar threshold has markets on alert that Tokyo might step in to support the currency.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank are due to announce decisions later this week.

All are expected to keep rates unchanged but market attention will be on comments from policymakers on pricing pressure.