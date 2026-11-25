LONDON, Nov 25 : Crude oil prices rose more than 1 per cent on Wednesday after Yemen's Houthis said they had attacked ​Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery and traders weighed Middle East supply disruptions against the prospect of a global market surplus.

Brent crude futures were up $1.66, or 1.82 per cent, at $93.06 a barrel by 1448 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 92 cents, or 1.12 per cent, to $82.97. Both benchmarks gained more than 2 per cent on Tuesday.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Wednesday that they had attacked ​Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura oil refinery ‌and Riyadh's financial district. The refinery, Saudi ​Arabia's largest, is part ​of a complex ‌that also serves as a major export terminal for Saudi crude.

The Houthi statement triggered Wednesday's price rally, said PVM oil analyst Tamas Varga, citing a rising geopolitical risk premium.

Traders are also likely to be covering short positions ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday, which could add to the momentum, Varga said.

US CRUDE STOCKS RISE

US crude oil stocks rose by 126,000 barrels in the week ended November 20, market sources said on Tuesday, citing data from the American Petroleum Institute.

Eight analysts polled by Reuters estimated that crude inventories rose by about 1.5 million barrels on average.

Uncertainty about OPEC's 2027 policies ahead of its November 29 meeting, especially with the United Arab Emirates no longer restricted by OPEC+ policies and Iraq seeking higher oil output capacity, was also behind the gains, said Zhenqiang Seto, an oil research specialist at LSEG.

OPEC+ ministers will hold a series of meetings on November 29 to decide on their 2027 output policy.

"Since the release of an IEA report this month, perceptions of a global supply glut have kept prices in check," said Tsuyoshi Ueno, senior economist at NLI Research Institute. Attention is also focused on how next year's production quotas will be determined at the OPEC+ meeting, Ueno added.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said OPEC+ is set to complete a review of its members' production capacities by the end of the year. Iraq and Kazakhstan, meanwhile, were pressing OPEC+ to raise its estimate of their oil production capacity, said four people familiar with the matter, heightening tensions over a review that will help to determine how much members can pump next year.

In other supply news, Libya's Sharara oil pipeline has reopened after flows were halted when a valve was closed by what the National Oil Corporation described as an unlawful group. Oil is again flowing into storage tanks at the Akakus facility in Zawiya, NOC said.

Attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz continue, however. A container ship was targeted and came to a stop on Tuesday while sailing an "unauthorised" route near the strait, Iran's Revolutionary Guards told state media.

On Monday, three vessels were struck by unidentified projectiles as they sailed east through the strait, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said on Tuesday.