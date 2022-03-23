Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Oil prices rise as US stockpiles decline amid tight market
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Oil prices rise as US stockpiles decline amid tight market

Oil prices rise as US stockpiles decline amid tight market

FILE PHOTO: A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai, India, May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

23 Mar 2022 10:24AM (Updated: 23 Mar 2022 12:50PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW DELHI :Oil prices rose on Wednesday as a reported drop in U.S. crude inventories increased concerns about tight global supplies amid the hit to Russian exports from economic sanctions.

Brent crude futures climbed $1.77, or 1.53per cent, to $117.25 a barrel at 0443 GMT, after falling 14 cents in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.51, or 1.38per cent, to $110.78 a barrel, after losing 36 cents on Tuesday.

The market remains on edge over the prospect of further sanctions on Russia, the world's second-largest crude exporter, after its invasion of Ukraine, actions that Moscow calls a "special operation".

Prices dipped on Tuesday as the European Union seems unlikely to agree to a ban on Russian oil. However, U.S. President Joe Biden is set to announce more sanctions on Russia when he meets with European leaders on Thursday in Brussels, including an emergency meeting of NATO.

"We expect continued high volatility through the rest of the week, and especially around Thursday’s NATO summit," said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights.

Hari added that there may be some relief for the market if the EU drops the idea of a ban on Russian oil imports.

"But supply worries will remain elevated as long as the Russia-Ukraine peace talks remain deadlocked," she said.

The latest data from the American Petroleum Institute industry group showed crude stocks in the U.S., the world's biggest oil consumer, fell by 4.3 million barrels for the week ended March 18, according to market sources, counter to analysts' forecasts for an increase. [API/S]

Nine analysts polled by Reuters on average had estimated crude inventories rose by 100,000 barrels in the week to March 18.

"The U.S. and Saudi Arabia are the two nations that can meaningfully offset the loss of Russia's oil. Extra supply from either seems unlikely right now but we are in a highly unusual situation and that makes everything more fluid," Commonwealth Bank analysts said in a note.

Official U.S. inventory data is due from the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul and Mohi Narayan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Christian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us