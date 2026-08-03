Oil prices sink on Middle East hopes, yen extends gains after joint intervention

HONG KONG: Oil prices tumbled Monday (Aug 3) as Donald Trump said fresh talks with Iran will begin later in the day, while the yen extended gains after US and Japanese officials confirmed a rare joint intervention to prop up the currency.

The positive development in the five-month Middle East war did little to support Asian equities, with tech chipmakers SK hynix and Samsung dragging South Korea's Kospi down after Friday's record-breaking rally.

The US president said Sunday that negotiations would cover the Strait of Hormuz - a route for global energy supplies that has become a key sticking point in the conflict - and ultimately, the denuclearisation of Iran.

His announcement came after he had threatened to hit the Islamic republic "very hard" and was reportedly considering renewed attacks including against energy infrastructure.

He pulled back from that threat Saturday, saying the "perimeters" of a deal were there.

"Now what we're doing is we're talking to them in the form of a negotiation. It begins tomorrow afternoon," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, without providing details of the venue or participants in the talks.

The US president said the planned strike would have been "the biggest attack since World War II".

Also on Sunday, Iran said it was nearing a deal with Oman over a new route through the strait.

A dispute over control of the waterway sparked the latest flare-up in tensions in the region, as Tehran refused to let ships travel any route other than one which hugs the Iranian coast.

The drop in crude prices - both contracts fell more than 5 per cent at one point - was also helped by an agreement between Saudi Arabia, Russia and five other key members of OPEC+ to boost production by 188,000 barrels a day from September.