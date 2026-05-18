Oil touches 2-week high after drone attack on UAE nuclear power plant

SINGAPORE: Oil prices extended gains on Monday (May 18) as efforts to end the US-Israeli war on Iran appeared to have stalled, after a nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates came under attack and as US President Donald Trump is expected to discuss military options on Iran.

Brent crude futures climbed 1.86 per cent, to US$111.29 a barrel by 2.20am GMT, after touching US$112 earlier, the highest since May 5.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at US$107.73 a barrel, up 2.19 per cent, following a rise to US$108.70, its highest level since Apr 30.

Both contracts gained more than 7 per cent last week as hopes of a peace deal that would end ship attacks and seizures around the Strait of Hormuz dimmed. Last week's talks between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping ended without an indication from the world's top oil importer that it would help resolve the conflict.

"The longer the conflict with Iran persists, the greater the risk of protracted oil price scarring, which could keep interest rates higher for longer," Prestige Economics' Jason Schenker said in a note.

"This could also present persistent downside risks to growth."