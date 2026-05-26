Oil tumbles nearly 7% as US and Iran seen moving closer to deal

CALGARY: Oil prices fell nearly 7 per cent on Monday (May 25) as optimism grew that the United States and Iran were moving closer to a peace deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, even though Washington and Tehran played down hopes for an imminent breakthrough.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were down US$7.24, or almost 7 per cent, at US$96.30 a barrel at 2:29pm ET (Tuesday, 2:29am, Singapore time) and US West Texas Intermediate CLc1 futures were down US$6.30, or 6.5 per cent, at US$90.88.

Trading volumes were light due to the US Memorial Day holiday.

Iran's top negotiator and its foreign minister were in Doha for talks with Qatar's prime minister on a potential deal with the US to end the three-month-old war, an official briefed on the visit said Monday.

Both sides said they have made progress on a memorandum of understanding that would halt the war and give negotiators 60 days to reach a final deal.