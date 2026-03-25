Oil prices drop more than 5% after Trump sends peace plan

TOKYO: Brent crude oil, the global market benchmark, dropped close to 6 per cent on Wednesday (Mar 25) after reports that US President Donald Trump sent a peace plan to Iran.
At around 12.30am GMT, a barrel of Brent crude was down 5.92 per cent at US$98.30. Benchmark US oil contract, West Texas Intermediate, was down 5.01 per cent at US$87.72.
In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei index and South Korea's Kospi were up by more than 3 per cent.
Trump sent a peace plan to Iran as he voiced optimism Tuesday at ending nearly a month of war, with Tehran announcing that it will let "non-hostile" oil vessels go through the crucial Strait of Hormuz.
The tentative signs of a diplomatic solution came despite new violence, with an Iranian missile causing injuries in Israel, which in turn pressed on multiple fronts and vowed to seize control of a strip of southern Lebanon.
The fall in oil prices on Wednesday came after prices jumped a day earlier, with traders turning cautious over the prospect of a negotiated agreement to end the war.
"Expectations of a ceasefire have risen slightly and profit-taking is leading the market," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, chief strategist of Nissan Securities Investment, a unit of Nissan Securities.
"But the outlook remains uncertain as to whether negotiations will succeed, limiting selling," he added.
Israel's Channel 2 said the US was seeking a month-long ceasefire to discuss the plan, which includes the dismantling of Iran's nuclear program, ceasing support for proxy groups, and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
The war has all but halted shipments of oil and liquefied natural gas through the Strait, which typically carries about one-fifth of the world's gas and crude supply, causing what the International Energy Agency has called the biggest-ever oil supply disruption.