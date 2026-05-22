Oil prices gain as investors doubt breakthrough in US-Iran peace talks

TOKYO: Oil prices climbed on Friday (May 22) as investors doubted the prospects of a breakthrough in United States-Iran peace talks, with the two sides still at loggerheads on Tehran's uranium stockpile and controls on the Strait of Hormuz.

The market, however, remained headed for a weekly loss.

A senior Iranian source told Reuters no deal has been reached with the US but the gaps have narrowed, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there had been "some good signs" in talks but any toll system in the strait would be unacceptable.

Brent crude futures rose US$2.38, or 2.3 per cent, to US$104.96 a barrel by 12.34am GMT (8.34am, Singapore time), and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were up US$1.73, or 1.8 per cent, at US$98.08.

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Both benchmarks declined about 2 per cent on Thursday to their lowest closes in nearly two weeks.

"With the outlook for peace talks still uncertain, oil prices are rising on expectations that Middle East instability and supply disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz will persist," said Satoru Yoshida, a commodity analyst with Rakuten Securities.

"WTI is likely to remain in a US$90 to US$110 range next week, as it has largely done since late March," he added.

Six weeks since a fragile ceasefire took effect, efforts to end the war have shown little progress, while elevated oil prices have fuelled concern over inflation and the global economy.