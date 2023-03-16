Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Oil regains some ground after falling to 2021 lows on banking sector fears
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Oil regains some ground after falling to 2021 lows on banking sector fears

Oil regains some ground after falling to 2021 lows on banking sector fears

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows Vladimir Arsenyev tanker at the crude oil terminal Kozmino on the shore of Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia August 12, 2022. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel

16 Mar 2023 09:56AM (Updated: 16 Mar 2023 09:56AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Thursday, clawing back some ground from more than one-year lows hit in the previous session as markets calmed somewhat after Credit Suisse was thrown a financial lifeline by Swiss regulators.

Brent crude futures rose 85 cents, or 1.2 per cent, to $74.54 per barrel by 0107 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) rose 74 cents, or 1.1 per cent, to $68.35 a barrel.

Both benchmarks rose by more than $1 earlier in Thursday's session.

On Wednesday, they hit their lowest levels since December 2021, having fallen for three straight days. Brent has lost nearly 10 per cent since Friday's close, while U.S. crude is down about 11 per cent.

Later on Thursday, European Central Bank policymakers are seen leaning towards a half-percentage-point rate hike as the euro zone economy is picking up strength and inflation is set to remain high for years.

Higher interest rates can lead to depressed demand for oil as economic growth slows, but concerns of a deepening financial crisis for the banking sector could also weigh on oil demand.

Meanwhile, figures showed China's economic activity picked up in the first two months of 2023 after the end of strict COVID-19 containment measures.

Wednesday's monthly report from the International Energy Agency flagged an expected boost to oil demand from China, a day after OPEC increased its Chinese demand forecast for 2023.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.