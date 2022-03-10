Oil rises as market weighs OPEC filling Russia supply gap

MELBOURNE: Oil prices rose on Thursday (Mar 10) following a sharp drop in the previous session as the market contemplated whether major producers would boost supply to help plug the gap in output from Russia due to sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine.

Brent crude futures were up US$3.10, or 2.8 per cent, at US$114.24 a barrel at 4.19AM GMT after trading in a more than US$5 range. The benchmark contract slumped 13 per cent in the previous session in its biggest one-day drop in nearly two years.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up US$1.58, or 1.5 per cent, at US$110.28 a barrel, after trading in a more than US$4 range. The contract had tumbled 12.5 per cent in the previous session in the biggest daily decline since November.

Uncertainty over where and when supply will come from to replace crude from the world's second largest exporter Russia in a tight market has led to wide ranging forecasts for oil prices between US$100 and US$200 a barrel.

"So to suggest the oil market is confused would be an understatement as we are in an unprecedented situation," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.