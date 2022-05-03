Oil slips on China demand worries while EU weighs Russia oil ban

MELBOURNE: Oil prices slipped on Tuesday (May 5) in a second day of thin trading in Asia, pulled in opposite directions by China's COVID-19 lockdowns, which could weigh on fuel demand, and prospects for a supply hit from a possible European oil embargo on Russia.

Brent crude futures fell 23 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to US$107.35 a barrel at 0532 GMT, wiping out gains earlier in the day in trading thinned by holidays in China, Japan and parts of Southeast Asia.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures similarly dropped 24 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to US$104.94 a barrel, after hitting an intraday high of US$105.80.

Both benchmark contracts rose more than 40 cents on Monday and extended those gains modestly in early trade on Tuesday.

"The positive driver has been the EU embargo and whether that will be announced," said Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar.

"Your negative driver is Chinese COVID lockdowns. They're both very important thematics."

Beijing, reporting dozens of new cases daily in an outbreak that has entered its second week, is mass-testing residents to avert a lockdown similar to Shanghai's over the past month.

Restaurants in the capital of the world's top oil importer were closed for dining in, while many other venues were closed and streets were quiet on Tuesday during a five-day Labour Day holiday.