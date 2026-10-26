Oil slips from near six-months highs despite supply concerns

BEIJING, Oct 26 : Oil prices fell on Monday after surging to near six-month highs late last week, although ongoing attacks on Saudi Arabia kept supply concerns in focus.

US crude futures were down $1.60, or 1.55 per cent, at $101.67 per barrel by 0018 GMT. Brent crude futures were down $1.56 or 1.34 per cent at $115.16.

Prices had settled nearly $3 higher on Friday after Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia stoked energy supply concerns. Brent finished the week up 6 per cent and WTI ended 2.3 per cent higher.

Attacks continued over the weekend with Houthis saying they had attacked the Saudi airport and oil facilities on Saturday. Saudi Arabia said on Sunday it had intercepted more missiles and drones.

The top oil exporter restarted partial operations at its main airport on Sunday after damage in a previous round of Houthi attacks even as the militant group vowed to keep targeting the facility.