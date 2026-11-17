Nov 17 : Oil prices fell on Tuesday as expectations of a supply surplus, fuelled by recovering Middle East exports, overshadowed concerns about continued attacks on tankers in the region.

Brent crude futures were down 44 cents, or 0.5 per cent, at $92.00 a barrel at 0102 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell 44 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $85.28.

"Oil is recalibrating lower as the market increasingly accepts that supply has finally caught up with demand and may now be set to exceed it. That shift in the supply-demand balance is the main factor weighing on prices today," said Tim Waterer, chief analyst at KCM Trade.

The International Energy Agency said on Friday that the world oil market will return to a surplus in the fourth quarter of this year, as Middle East exports recover faster than global oil demand despite attacks on shipping.

Despite signs of improved supply, attacks on energy infrastructure and shipping in the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz have continued, maintaining uncertainty around one of the world's most important oil-export routes.

"The geopolitical risk premium from the US-Iran conflict has not disappeared, but it is clearly taking a back seat for now," Waterer said.

OPEC held an online meeting on Monday to discuss its review of members' maximum sustainable production capacity, a key exercise that will help determine OPEC+ output quotas for 2027 and beyond. The wider OPEC+ producer group, which includes allies led by Russia, is due to meet on November 29 to decide 2027 output policy.

Elsewhere, stocks of crude oil in the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell to 276.4 million barrels last week, the lowest level since August 1982, according to data from the Department of Energy. The recent drawdowns have been part of a US agreement to release 172 million barrels from the facility.