Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Oil steady as market awaits more supply clarity
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Oil steady as market awaits more supply clarity

Oil steady as market awaits more supply clarity
FILE PHOTO: The Imperial Strathcona Refinery which produces petrochemicals is seen near Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, October 7, 2021. REUTERS/Todd Korol/File Photo/File Photo
Oil steady as market awaits more supply clarity
FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
26 Jan 2023 09:40AM (Updated: 26 Jan 2023 12:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE :Oil prices were steady on Thursday after U.S. crude stocks climbed less than expected, while investors awaited further clarity on supply drivers, including an OPEC+ meeting and the looming EU ban on Russian refined products.

Brent crude futures dipped 4 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $86.08 per barrel by 0400 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 18 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $80.33.

"The market awaits to get more clarity on the upcoming EU embargo on Russian refined products and the subsequent reshuffle of trade flows, while OPEC+ delegates head into their next meeting," Citi analysts said in a note Thursday.

"The upcoming EU embargo on Russian refined products remains a major source of concern for the market, with widespread dislocations expected to materialize," the Citi analysts added.

Oil prices were also little changed after data showed a build in U.S. crude inventories which was less than expected.

Crude inventories edged higher by 533,000 barrels to 448.5 million barrels in the week ending Jan. 20, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.

That was substantially short of forecasts for a 1 million barrel rise, though crude stocks are at their highest since June 2021, the EIA said.

The rise in inventories capped price gains as it reflected softer fuel demand, on top of broader concerns of a slowing global economy.

Global economic growth is forecast to barely move above 2 per cent this year, according to a Reuters poll of economists, who said the greater risk was a further downgrade to their view. That was at odds with widespread optimism in markets since the beginning of the year.

Meanwhile, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, are likely to endorse the group's current output levels at a Feb. 1 meeting, OPEC+ sources said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.