HOUSTON, Nov 27 : Oil prices were set to snap a three-week losing streak on Friday, on track for their first weekly gain in November, as attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and Saudi energy infrastructure fanned concerns over Middle East supplies.

Brent crude futures fell $1.42 to $95.20 a barrel by 10:16 a.m. ET (1516 GMT). Brent hit its highest since November 9 earlier in the session, but stayed shy of the $100 mark.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures at $83.74 a barrel were up 5 cents, or 0.06 per cent, from Wednesday's close. There was no Thursday settlement for WTI because of the US Thanksgiving holiday.

"Attacks on Middle Eastern energy facilities and tankers have brought supply disruption back into focus," said Mark Schaefer, a director at brokerage Liquidity Energy.

Prices retreated in recent weeks as investors were relieved that US President Donald Trump did not step up military action against Iran after the midterm elections.

However, Iran has continued to attack ships transiting the key Strait of Hormuz, disrupting oil exports, while Yemen's Houthis have struck Saudi Arabian infrastructure.

Saudi Aramco's Jazan refinery temporarily halted some operations after a projectile struck it on Thursday, killing a worker, Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry said. The strike was the latest blow to key Saudi facilities, a day after the Houthis claimed attacks on Ras Tanura, the kingdom's largest refinery and a major crude export hub.

OPEC+, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, is set to keep first-quarter 2027 output targets unchanged when the group meets on Sunday, three people with knowledge of the talks said.

Separately, 10 people familiar with the matter told Reuters that the US administration encouraged Venezuela and Iraq to consider leaving OPEC earlier this year and blocked Venezuela from paying its membership dues.

Iraq is in negotiations with OPEC to raise its production ceiling as the country looks to develop its energy sector, oil minister Basim Mohammed Khudair said on Friday ahead of the OPEC+ meeting.

"We think Brent can still push above $100 a barrel without another major escalation in the Middle East, but that increasingly requires evidence of constrained deliverable supply," ANZ analysts Brian Martin and Daniel Hynes said in a research note.

Ukraine has intensified drone attacks on Russian oil refineries since the end of October, with the latest incident causing a fire at the Slavyansk ECO refinery in Russia's southern region of Krasnodar.

Separately, fires disrupted activity at Thailand's Bangchak refinery and Venezuela's Amuay refinery on Thursday.

(Additional reporting by Florence Tan and Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Louise Heavens and Nia Williams)