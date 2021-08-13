Logo
Singapore's Olam picks London to float ingredients arm
Business

Olam's logo is pictured in the company's office in Singapore's central business district, Feb 3, 2016. (File photo: REUTERS/Edgar Su)

13 Aug 2021 03:56PM (Updated: 13 Aug 2021 03:56PM)
LONDON: Olam International, the Singapore-based agricultural trading house, said on Friday (Aug 13) that it plans to list its food ingredients business on the London stock market next year.

Tapping into rising global demand for healthier eating, Olam said in a statement that it intends on having a primary listing in London for Olam Food Ingredients (OFI) - a boost for the capital's key financial market facing pressure from European rivals following Brexit.

A secondary stock market listing is planned for Singapore, the statement added.

"The primary listing ... will give us access to London's large and diverse investor base, with its deep and liquid capital markets, and enable us to benefit from its strong understanding of and research coverage across the food and beverage sector," said OFI chief executive A Shekhar.

"The concurrent listing in Singapore will also enable us to retain our strong local shareholder base and further tap into growing investor appetite in Asia."

The Financial Times said through looking at rival businesses, OFI could be valued at above £4.0 billion (US$5.5 billion), which under current valuations would secure it a place on London's top-tier FTSE 100 index.

OFI describes itself as a business offering "sustainable, natural, value-added food and beverage ingredients" including cocoa, coffee, nuts, spices and dairy secured from farmers worldwide.

With operations in 48 countries across Africa, America, Asia and Europe, it employs 15,000 staff and operates more than 100 manufacturing plants.

Source: AFP/dv

