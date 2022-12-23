Logo
Olam Group completes $1.24 billion stake sale in agri unit to Saudi firm
Business

Olam Group completes $1.24 billion stake sale in agri unit to Saudi firm

23 Dec 2022 01:30PM (Updated: 23 Dec 2022 01:30PM)
SINGAPORE : Singapore's commodity trader Olam Group said on Friday it had completed the sale of a 35.43 per cent stake in its unit Olam Agri to Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co (SALIC) for $1.24 billion.

The deal, which was first announced on March 25, values Olam Agri at an equity valuation of $3.5 billion, Olam Group said in a statement.

Olam Group said the deal unlocks value for its shareholders and sets a benchmark valuation for Olam Agri. SALIC and Olam Agri have also inked an agreement that will help the Singapore-based firm gain quicker access into the Middle East markets, it added.

Olam Agri, in which Olam Group will continue to hold a 64.57 per cent stake, is one of the three operating groups formed in early 2020 by Olam Group as the result of a re-organisation.

Source: Reuters

