Old Navy, Athleta power Gap sales forecast, shares jump
A man walks past a Gap store on Oxford Street in London, Britain, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

27 Aug 2021 04:54AM (Updated: 27 Aug 2021 04:52AM)
Gap Inc on Thursday raised its full-year net sales forecast for the second time, betting on hot demand for its Old Navy and Athleta clothing brands as socializing makes a comeback with easing pandemic curbs.

Shares jumped 7per cent in extended trading after Gap said Old Navy's net sales increased 21per cent in the second quarter from 2019 levels, while Athleta surged 35per cent.

San Francisco-based Gap also lifted its annual profit estimate, with both forecasts coming in above Wall Street expectations as the return to relative normalcy powers sales across the apparel industry - from department stores Macy's and Kohl's to discounters like T.J. Maxx.

Even clothing chains that had stocked up generously are running out of tops and dresses as schools and colleges reopen, and people celebrate weddings, graduations and group events again, analysts had said.

Gap is also benefiting from tie-ups with celebrities including rapper Kanye West and Olympian Simon Biles, while sharpening its focus on inclusivity.

Like its peers, the Banana Republic brand owner has been spending more on its digital business to tap the pandemic-accelerated shift to online shopping. Earlier on Thursday, Gap said it bought Drapr, a startup that lets customers try on clothes virtually.

"Stepped-up marketing investments, improved brand management, and technology enhancements are paying off," Chief Executive Officer Sonia Syngal said in a statement.

Gap expects fiscal 2021 net sales growth of about 30per cent versus a prior forecast in the low-to-mid 20per cent range. Analysts estimated a 24.3per cent growth, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company forecast annual profit, excluding some charges, between US$2.10 and US$2.25 per share from US$1.60 to US$1.75 earlier. Analysts expected a profit of US$1.80 per share.

Net sales rose 29per cent to US$4.21 billion in the second quarter, beating estimates of US$4.13 billion.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Source: Reuters

