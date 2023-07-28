OMV reports drop in Q2 earnings as oil, gas prices fall

BERLIN :OMV on Friday posted lower-than-expected core earnings in the second quarter of 2023 due to lower contributions from all business sections as it forecast lower prices for oil and gas.

The Austrian company reported a clean current cost of supplies (CCS) operating result of 1.18 billion euros ($1.29 billion) for the April-to-June period, down 60 per cent on the same period a year prior.

Analysts had forecast a second-quarter clean CCS operating result of 1.27 billion euros, according to a company-provided consensus.

Sales revenues in the second quarter saw a 39 per cent year-on-year fall to 8.98 billion euros.

OMV and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) are exploring the possibility of merging two entities owned by the companies to create a chemicals giant with combined annual sales of more than $20 billion.

The company lowered its forecast for the average Brent crude oil price this year to $75-80 per barrel, from a previous forecast for above $80 per barrel.

OMV, which is in talks with the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) for a possible merger of their petrochemical divisions, confirmed its group outlook for organic capital expenditure of around 3.8 billion euros in 2023.

($1 = 0.9116 euros)