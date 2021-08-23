Logo
One global aluminium producer seeks Q4 premiums of US$230/T -sources
23 Aug 2021 05:39PM (Updated: 23 Aug 2021 05:35PM)
TOKYO : One global aluminium producer has offered Japanese buyers premiums of US$230 per tonne for October-December primary metal shipments, up 24per cent from the current quarter, three sources directly involved in quarterly pricing talks said on Monday.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the metal and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region.

For the July-September quarter, Japanese buyers agreed to pay a premium of US$185 per tonne, up 24-25per cent from the prior quarter and the highest in more than six years as global demand picks up after a pandemic-induced slump.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Source: Reuters

