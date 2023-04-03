Logo
One New Zealand to use SpaceX satellites to improve coverage
Business

One New Zealand to use SpaceX satellites to improve coverage

03 Apr 2023 08:45AM (Updated: 03 Apr 2023 08:45AM)
WELLINGTON : One New Zealand, formerly Vodafone NZ, said on Monday it had signed an agreement with billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX to use the U.S. company's Starlink satellites to provide cell coverage to 100 per cent of New Zealand from late 2024.

The technology would initially be for text and multimedia messaging services but would later extend to voice and data services in areas of New Zealand not currently connected, One New Zealand added in a statement.

One New Zealand's mobile network covers 98 per cent of places New Zealanders live and work but currently covers only 50 per cent of the country’s landmass.

"When the service goes live, there will be coverage across the country whether you’re out on your boat, climbing a mountain, fixing a remote road or on your farm,” One New Zealand Chief Executive Jason Paris said.

The two companies have not released any of the financial details of the agreement.

Source: Reuters

