The Onitsuka Tiger story: From an octopus-inspired sole to a Nike link

SINGAPORE: Japanese brand Asics announced on Wednesday (Jun 10) that it would spin off its nearly 80-year-old Onitsuka Tiger business amid a surge in demand for its retro-inspired sports shoes.

The Onitsuka Tiger business will be transferred to OT Group, a wholly owned subsidiary, in a company split “aimed at speeding up decision-making and boosting the brand’s global competitiveness”, Asics said.

From the origins of the iconic stripes to the eight-armed source of inspiration for Onitsuka Tiger's first-ever shoe, here are some things about the brand you may not know.

INSPIRED BY AN OCTOPUS

The Onitsuka brand started out in 1949, built on founder Kihachiro Onitsuka’s belief that “sports have the power to change people’s lives”, according to the Onitsuka Tiger website.

It was established in the post-World War II era with the aim of contributing to the development of Japan's youth and rebuilding a better future for them.

Mr Onitsuka had his eye on infiltrating the basketball shoe market, but was met with limited success initially.

The eureka moment that finally propelled Onitsuka’s breakthrough into the sports shoe market was unlikely - and delicious.