Business

Online betting firm Flutter to start shareholder consultation on US listing
14 Feb 2023 03:45PM (Updated: 14 Feb 2023 03:45PM)
World's top online betting firm Flutter Entertainment Plc said on Tuesday it would start consulting shareholders for a U.S. listing.

The London-listed company's plan for a listing in the United States comes at a time when its market-leading U.S. FanDuel business has become the group's largest in revenue terms.

"The board has reached a preliminary view that an additional

U.S. listing of Flutter's ordinary shares will yield a number of long-term strategic and capital market benefits," the company said in a statement.

Flutter said the benefits of the additional listing include access to much deeper capital markets and important U.S. indices.

The Dublin-based group said it expected to start shareholder consultation immediately and in the event of broad support from shareholders and this step would take precedence over any plans to list a small stake in FanDuel.

Source: Reuters

