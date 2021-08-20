Logo
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'
20 Aug 2021 03:09AM (Updated: 20 Aug 2021 03:04AM)
LONDON : OnlyFans, the online subscription platform known for adult content, will prohibit users from posting any material containing "sexually explicit conduct," the company said on Thursday.

The London-based company said in a statement that the changes, which will go into effect Oct. 1, were to comply with the requests of its banking partners and payment providers.

"In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines," OnlyFans said.

It said it would allow creators to post content containing nudity if it was consistent with OnlyFans' policies.

The site, which was founded in 2016 and has boomed in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, says it has 130 million users.

OnlyFans also this week said it was launching a new streaming platform and app called OFTV on which creators can share video content on topics such as fitness, cooking, comedy and music.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford in London; Editing by Will Dunham)

Source: Reuters

