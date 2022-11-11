Logo
Business

Ontario Pension says any loss from FTX investment to have limited impact
Business

Ontario Pension says any loss from FTX investment to have limited impact

Ontario Pension says any loss from FTX investment to have limited impact

Representations of cryptocurrencies are seen in front of displayed FTX logo in this illustration taken November 10, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

11 Nov 2022 05:11AM (Updated: 11 Nov 2022 05:11AM)
TORONTO : The Ontario Teachers Pension Plan (OTPP) said on Thursday it had invested a total of $95 million to the troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX and any financial loss from the exposure will have limited impact on the pension plan.

OTPP, Canada's No. 3 pension fund, said it made the investments in FTX International and FTX U.S. exchange through its Teachers' Venture Growth fund, representing less than 0.05 per cent of the pension fund's total net assets, it said.

FTX is scrambling to raise funds investors and rivals as Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried urgently seeks to save the cryptocurrency exchange that has been buffeted by a rush of customer withdrawals.

Source: Reuters

