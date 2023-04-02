Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

OPEC+ announces surprise oil cuts; US calls move inadvisable
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

OPEC+ announces surprise oil cuts; US calls move inadvisable

OPEC+ announces surprise oil cuts; US calls move inadvisable
FILE PHOTO: Flames emerge from flare stacks at Nahr Bin Umar oil field, north of Basra, Iraq March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani/File Photo
OPEC+ announces surprise oil cuts; US calls move inadvisable
FILE PHOTO: A general view shows an oil rig used in drilling at the Zubair oilfield in Basra, Iraq, July 5, 2022. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani/File Photo/File Photo
OPEC+ announces surprise oil cuts; US calls move inadvisable
FILE PHOTO: An employee pumps fuel into a car at a Shell petrol station in Nairobi, Kenya, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo
02 Apr 2023 10:40PM (Updated: 03 Apr 2023 03:11AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ oil producers on Sunday (Apr 2) announced further oil output cuts of around 1.16 million barrels per day, in a surprise move that analysts said would cause an immediate rise in prices and the United States called inadvisable.

The pledges bring the total volume of cuts by OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries with Russia and other allies, to 3.66 million bpd according to Reuters calculations, equal to 3.7 per cent of global demand.

Sunday's development comes a day before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, and which had been expected to stick to 2 million bpd of cuts already in place until the end of 2023.

Oil prices last month fell towards US$70 a barrel, the lowest in 15 months, on concern that a global banking crisis would hit demand. Still, further action by OPEC+ to support the market was not expected after sources downplayed this prospect and crude recovered towards US$80.

The latest reductions could lift oil prices by US$10 per barrel, the head of investment firm Pickering Energy Partners said on Sunday, while oil broker PVM said it expected an immediate jump once trading starts after the weekend.

"I expect the market to open several dollars higher ... possibly as much as US$3," said PVM's Tamas Varga. "The step is unreservedly bullish."

Top OPEC producer Saudi Arabia said it would cut output by 500,000 bpd. The Saudi energy ministry said the kingdom's voluntary reduction was a precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market.

"OPEC is taking pre-emptive steps in case of any possible demand reduction," Amrita Sen, founder and director of Energy Aspects, said.

Last October, OPEC+ had agreed to an output cut of 2 million bpd from November until the end of the year, a move that angered Washington as tighter supply boosts oil prices.

The U.S. has argued that the world needs lower prices to support economic growth and prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin from earning more revenue to fund the Ukraine war.

The Biden administration said it sees the move announced by the producers on Sunday as unwise.

"We don't think cuts are advisable at this moment given market uncertainty - and we've made that clear," a spokesperson for the National Security Council said.

STARTS IN MAY

The voluntary cuts start from May and last until the end of the year. Iraq will reduce its production by 211,000 bpd, according to an official statement.

The UAE said it would cut production by 144,000 bpd, Kuwait announced a cut of 128,000 bpd while Oman announced a cut of 40,000 bpd and Algeria said it would cut its output by 48,000 bpd. Kazakhstan will also cut output by 78,000 bpd.

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak also said on Sunday that Moscow would extend a voluntary cut of 500,000 bpd until the end of 2023. Moscow announced those cuts unilaterally in February following the introduction of Western price caps.

An OPEC+ source said Gabon would make a voluntary cut of 8,000 bpd and not all OPEC+ members were joining the move as some are already pumping well below agreed levels due to a lack of production capacity.

After Russia's unilateral reductions, US officials said its alliance with other OPEC members was weakening, but Sunday's move shows the cooperation is still strong.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

OPEC oil

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.