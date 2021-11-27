Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

OPEC+ monitoring new virus variant, some concerned over outlook - sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

OPEC+ monitoring new virus variant, some concerned over outlook - sources

OPEC+ monitoring new virus variant, some concerned over outlook - sources

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed OPEC logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

27 Nov 2021 12:19AM (Updated: 27 Nov 2021 12:48AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON/MOSCOW :OPEC+ is monitoring developments around the new coronavirus variant, sources said on Friday, with some expressing concern that it may worsen the oil market outlook less than a week before a meeting to set policy.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, is already facing a release of oil stocks led by the United States to try to cool prices. Still, a source said Russia, a key OPEC+ member, was not concerned about the virus variant yet.

OPEC+ has resisted U.S. calls to do more to lower oil prices, continuing to unwind last year's record output curbs by adding 400,000 barrels of supply per day every month since August. Next week's meeting will discuss January's output.

Global authorities reacted with alarm to news of the B.1.1.529 variant, with the EU, Britain and India among those announcing stricter border controls. Oil plunged more than 10per cent, the largest one-day drop since April 2020. [O/R]

"Not good as it adds bearishness to an already weak outlook," said an OPEC delegate about the new variant, asking not to be identified. Another said this could be the case, although it was too early to say.

OPEC+ meets on Dec. 2 to decide output policy. Another source said the group would assess the significance of the variant for the market.

Sources have said that an OPEC panel which advises ministers and met this week sees the U.S.-led oil stocks release as increasing the supply excess that OPEC has already warned of next year.

Another OPEC delegate, while noting the slide in oil prices on Friday, said it was not yet clear how significant an impact the variant would have. Oil demand has been recovering and is expected by OPEC to return to the pre-pandemic rate of 100 million bpd in 2022. [OPEC/M]

"I am very concerned," he said. "There are many unknowns at the moment."

Prior to Friday, OPEC+ sources said the group had not discussed pausing their planned output hike in January. Iraq said on Thursday OPEC+ should stick to its existing plan.

A source familiar with Russian thinking on Friday downplayed the variant.

"I believe that the panic on the market because of the new COVID version should calm down," the source said. "The OPEC+ participants should...not chase after the speculators."

(Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us