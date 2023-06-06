Oil prices tick down with OPEC meeting in rear view

Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday (Jun 6), giving up most of the prior session's gains that followed an announcement by the world's top exporter, Saudi Arabia, that it would further cut output.

Brent crude futures were down 23 cents, or 0.3 per cent, at US$76.48 a barrel at 12.20am (8.20pm, Singapore time). The US West Texas Intermediate crude eased 25 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to US$71.90 a barrel.

Brent had gained as much as US$2.60 on Monday and US crude had risen as much as US$3.30 in the hours after Saudi Arabia said its output would drop by 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to 9 million bpd in July.

The voluntary cut, Saudi Arabia's biggest in years, is on top of a broader deal by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia to limit supply into 2024 as OPEC+ seeks to boost flagging oil prices.

The OPEC+ pumps around 40 per cent of the world's crude.