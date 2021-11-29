Logo
OPEC postpones technical meetings to evaluate Omicron impact -Bloomberg News
Business

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed OPEC logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo

29 Nov 2021 12:19AM (Updated: 29 Nov 2021 12:25AM)
OPEC is moving two technical meetings to later this week in order to give committees more time to evaluate the impact of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing delegates from some member countries.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is moving its joint technical committee meeting to Wednesday, Bloomberg reported. The joint ministerial monitoring committee, which comprises representatives of the broader oil producing OPEC+ group, will meet on Thursday, it added.

Source: Reuters

