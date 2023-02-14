Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

OPEC raises forecast for China-led oil demand growth in 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

OPEC raises forecast for China-led oil demand growth in 2023

OPEC raises forecast for China-led oil demand growth in 2023

FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed OPEC logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

14 Feb 2023 09:20PM (Updated: 14 Feb 2023 09:20PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : OPEC has raised its 2023 forecast for global oil demand growth in its first upward revision for months, citing China's relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions and slightly stronger prospects for the world economy.

Global oil demand will rise this year by 2.32 million barrels per day (bpd), or 2.3 per cent, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said on Tuesday in a monthly report. The projection was 100,000 bpd higher than last month's forecast.

"Key to oil demand growth in 2023 will be the return of China from its mandated mobility restrictions and the effect this will have on the country, the region and the world," OPEC said in the report.

"Concern hovers around the depth and pace of the country's economic recovery and the consequent impact on oil demand."

OPEC was upbeat on prospects for the global economy, nudging up its forecast for 2023 growth. But it also said that a relative slowdown remained evident, citing high inflation and expectations of further increases to interest rates.

The report also showed that OPEC's crude oil production fell in January after the wider OPEC+ alliance pledged output cuts to support the market. Output declined in Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Iran, offsetting increases elsewhere.

OPEC said its crude oil output in January fell by 49,000 bpd to 28.88 million bpd.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.