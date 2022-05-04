Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

OPEC+ sees bigger 2022 surplus amid slower demand growth -report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

OPEC+ sees bigger 2022 surplus amid slower demand growth -report

OPEC+ sees bigger 2022 surplus amid slower demand growth -report

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

04 May 2022 04:23PM (Updated: 04 May 2022 04:38PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON :OPEC+ sees a surplus of 1.9 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2022, 600,000 bpd higher from a previous forecast, amid expectations of slower demand growth this year, a report seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

The report, prepared ahead of a meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee meeting scheduled for Wednesday, also sees OECD oil stocks slightly exceeding the 2015-2019 average in the fourth quarter.

The revision reflects a weaker oil demand growth forecast adopted by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in its April oil monthly report.

OPEC now expects 2022 world oil demand to expand by 3.67 million bpd in 2022, down 480,000 bpd from its previous forecast.

The group cited the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, rising inflation as crude prices soar and the resurgence of the Omicron coronavirus variant in China as reasons for the revision.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us