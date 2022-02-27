Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

OPEC+ trims 2022 oil market surplus forecast in latest data
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

OPEC+ trims 2022 oil market surplus forecast in latest data

OPEC+ trims 2022 oil market surplus forecast in latest data

FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed OPEC logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

27 Feb 2022 06:22PM (Updated: 27 Feb 2022 06:34PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON :OPEC+ revised down its forecast for an oil market surplus this year by about 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 1.1 million bpd, according to a base scenario in a technical committee report seen by Reuters on Sunday.

The data - part of a report the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) prepares for OPEC+ ministers - also shows stocks in the developed world standing at 62 million barrels below the 2015 to 2019 average by the end of the year.

This compares with OECD stocks rising 20 million barrels above the same average in the previous forecast.

Ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, a grouping known as OPEC+, meet on March 2 to set policy.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by David Clarke)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us