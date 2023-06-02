Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Opel has overcome chip crisis and seeks IT workers, CEO tells Business Insider
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Opel has overcome chip crisis and seeks IT workers, CEO tells Business Insider

02 Jun 2023 09:28PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : The chief executive of Stellantis' German subsidiary Opel says the brand has overcome a shortage of semiconductors that has burdened the car industry in recent years, news outlet Business Insider reported on Friday.

Opel CEO Florian Huettl told the outlet that the company was struggling with a rampant skilled labour shortage however.

The company is seeking IT experts to work on "further electrification and the next steps in autonomous driving", Huettel said.

(Writing by Friederike Heine; Editing by Matthias Williams)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.