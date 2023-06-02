Opel has overcome chip crisis and seeks IT workers, CEO tells Business Insider

BERLIN : The chief executive of Stellantis' German subsidiary Opel says the brand has overcome a shortage of semiconductors that has burdened the car industry in recent years, news outlet Business Insider reported on Friday.

Opel CEO Florian Huettl told the outlet that the company was struggling with a rampant skilled labour shortage however.

The company is seeking IT experts to work on "further electrification and the next steps in autonomous driving", Huettel said.

