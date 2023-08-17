Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on core products, ChatGPT
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on core products, ChatGPT

OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on core products, ChatGPT

FILE PHOTO-ChatGPT logo is seen in this illustration taken March 31, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

17 Aug 2023 01:57AM (Updated: 17 Aug 2023 02:34AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

OpenAI said on Wednesday (Aug 16) it had acquired digital products company Global Illumination, in what comes as the first known acquisition by the storied artificial intelligence firm.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

"The entire (Global Illumination) team has joined OpenAI to work on our core products including ChatGPT," OpenAI said.

New York-based Global Illumination was founded in 2021 by Thomas Dimson, Taylor Gordon and Joey Flynn, all of whom have previously worked at Meta Platforms' Instagram.

Global Illumination most recently worked on open-source technology related to online game production. Dimson is credited with drafting some of the original code for Instagram's content ranking algorithms, according to his personal website.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

OpenAI artificial intelligence

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.