OpenAI seeks to unlock investment by ditching 'AGI' clause with Microsoft, FT reports

OpenAI is in discussions to ditch a provision that shuts Microsoft out of its most advanced models when the start-up achieves "artificial general intelligence", as it seeks to unlock billions of dollars of future investment, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

As per the current terms, when OpenAI creates AGI - defined as a "highly autonomous system that outperforms humans at most economically valuable work" - Microsoft's access to such a technology would be void, the report said.

The ChatGPT-maker is exploring removing the condition from its corporate structure, enabling Microsoft to continue investing in and accessing all OpenAI technology after AGI is achieved, the FT reported.

Microsoft and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.