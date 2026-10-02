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OpenAI alerts more than 100 groups about rogue AI agent activity
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OpenAI alerts more than 100 groups about rogue AI agent activity

OpenAI alerts more than 100 groups about rogue AI agent activity

FILE PHOTO: An OpenAI logo is displayed at Moscone Center during the Dreamforce 2026 technology summit in San Francisco, California, US, September 17, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

02 Oct 2026 06:22AM (Updated: 02 Oct 2026 06:26AM)
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Oct 1 : OpenAI has informed more than 100 organizations about incidents involving unauthorized activity tied to its AI agents, according to a blog post by the ChatGPT maker, as AI labs face mounting scrutiny over rogue AI agent activity.

Here are some other details:

• The Sam Altman-led company has been conducting a broad review of the activities of its AI models after the accidental hacking of Hugging Face.

• OpenAI is searching through roughly 50 petabytes of data as it works to understand the full scope of its rogue agent activity.

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• A string of high-profile breaches globally by rogue AI agents in recent months has sparked widespread worries within the AI industry over its ability to control the more powerful AI models now under development.

• "In some cases, models used internet access in unintended ways or, in retrospect, did not have the ideal restrictions applied. Over the last several months, we have been applying new technical and operational measures to avoid similar problems, or catch them very early, and will continue this work," OpenAI said.

• OpenAI previously said the review would take months to complete given the scale of the work.

• The Hugging Face incident remains the most severe rogue agent activity OpenAI has identified from its AI models so far.

Source: Reuters
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