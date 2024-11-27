Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

OpenAI allows employees to sell $1.5 billion stock to SoftBank, CNBC reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

OpenAI allows employees to sell $1.5 billion stock to SoftBank, CNBC reports

OpenAI allows employees to sell $1.5 billion stock to SoftBank, CNBC reports

FILE PHOTO: OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken, March 11, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

27 Nov 2024 01:27PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Microsoft-backed OpenAI is allowing its employees to sell roughly $1.5 billion worth of shares in a new tender offer to Japan's SoftBank Group, CNBC reported on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement