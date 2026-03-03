Logo
OpenAI amending deal with Pentagon, CEO Altman says
FILE PHOTO: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks to media following a Q&A at the OpenAI data center in Abilene, Texas, U.S., September 23, 2025. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber/Pool/File Photo

03 Mar 2026 09:45AM
March 2 : OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman said on Monday that the ChatGPT-maker is working with the U.S. Department of Defense to make some changes in their agreement.

"We have been working with the DoW (Department of War) to make some additions in our agreement to make our principles very clear," Altman said in a post on X.

Altman said one of the additions to the deal states that the Pentagon has affirmed OpenAI services will not be used by Department of War intelligence agencies (for example, the NSA). Any services to those agencies would require a follow-on modification to our contract.

Last week, the AI firm announced a deal to deploy technology in the Defense Department's classified network.

Source: Reuters
