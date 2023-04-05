Logo
OpenAI and Italy's Data Protection Authority to hold meeting on Wednesday
OpenAI and Italy's Data Protection Authority to hold meeting on Wednesday

FILE PHOTO: OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

05 Apr 2023 12:34AM (Updated: 05 Apr 2023 01:02AM)
MILAN: Italy's Data Protection Authority said on Tuesday that it would hold a meeting with representatives of OpenAI on Wednesday evening, after the authority temporarily banned the ChatGPT chatbot.

The Italian authority added that OpenAI sent a letter on Monday to express its willingness to collaborate in order to respect the European privacy rules and reach a shared solution.

Last week Microsoft-backed OpenAI took ChatGPT offline in Italy after the Data Protection Authority temporarily banned the chatbot and launched a probe over the artificial intelligence application's suspected breach of privacy rules.

Source: Reuters

