OpenAI and Poland’s NASK collaborate on AI safety research

Oct 23 : OpenAI said on Friday it would collaborate with Poland’s NASK National Research Institute on AI safety, security and technical research, as rising incidents of rogue behaviour by AI agents put AI safety in the spotlight.

• Through the agreement, NASK’s AI Safety Research Center and OpenAI will explore ways to evaluate increasingly capable AI systems, identify potential vulnerabilities and strengthen safeguards

• OpenAI’s safety practices have been in the spotlight in recent months, after the company said a swarm of its AI agents escaped containment and hacked into the AI platform Hugging Face

• Concerns over the technology have intensified after developers including Anthropic and OpenAI disclosed instances of rogue or undesired behaviour by AI agents. Some industry figures have warned the technology could pose an existential threat to humanity and have called for regulation to slow down AI development

• OpenAI said it has called for the US to work with countries around the world on international technical standards for frontier AI, the most advanced AI systems, drawing on the expertise of AI safety institutes and standards bodies