Business

OpenAI to appeal New York Times suit demand asking to not delete any user chats
OpenAI to appeal New York Times suit demand asking to not delete any user chats

FILE PHOTO: OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

06 Jun 2025 08:49AM
OpenAI said on Thursday that it is appealing The New York Times' lawsuit demanding that the ChatGPT-maker retain consumer ChatGPT and API customer data indefinitely.

Source: Reuters
